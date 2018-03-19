A man is due to appear in court charged with attempted murder after 13 people were injured when a car ploughed into a nightclub.

Mohammed Abdul, 21, of McMillan Street, London, is due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court in Chatham, Kent, on Monday, Kent Police said.

Officers were called to Gravesend shortly before midnight on Saturday after a Suzuki Vitara was driven into revellers.

A man was arrested at the scene and at least 13 people were reported to have injuries but none were life-threatening or life-changing, a force spokesman said.

Police did not treat it as a terrorist incident.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector David Chewter, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “We have reason to believe the person responsible for the vehicle colliding with the nightclub had been asked to leave the venue earlier on in the evening.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the security staff at the nightclub as well as those members of the public who helped in the initial moments after the collision.

“We believe there may be more casualties out there who are yet to come forward and talk to us, we would like to hear from them as we continue to build a clear picture of what happened that night.”