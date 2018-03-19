CCTV has been released of a missing student who has not been seen since a night-out with friends last week.

Duncan Sim, 19, was last seen at about 11.15pm on Wednesday March 14 outside Madras rugby club in St Andrews.

Police said they are “very concerned” for the first-year chemistry student who failed to return to his accommodation at Agnes Blackadder Hall in the Fife town.

.@policescotland missing student urgent appeal: Duncan Sim, 1st yr chemistry undergrad & Agnes Blackadder Hall resident, last seen Wed 14 March, socialising with friends in St Andrews. Anyone who has seen or spoken to Duncan since Wed please dial 101 & quote incident ref no 2987 pic.twitter.com/HZWQBD0DFl — Univ of St Andrews (@univofstandrews) March 16, 2018

Volunteers have joined the coastguard, search and rescue dogs and a police helicopter to search for Mr Sim but no trace has been found.

Officers have now released CCTV from the night showing the suit and tie Mr Sim was wearing when last seen.

He is white, 6ft, of medium build, with brown hair and green eyes.

Mr Sim was last seen at Madras rugby club (Police Scotland/PA)

Chief Inspector Steven Hamilton said: “Duncan has now been missing for a significant amount of time and we are very concerned for his welfare.

“The response from the public and our partner agencies has been fantastic, and we are thankful for their support as we continue in our efforts to trace Duncan.

“I would appeal specifically to anyone who may have seen Duncan, or a man matching his description, outside Madras rugby club at around 11.15pm on Wednesday night.

“We have released an image of Duncan from earlier in the evening showing the clothing he was wearing when last seen.

“I would ask the public to view this image and come forward if they saw Duncan after 11.15pm on Wednesday evening.

“I would also ask local residents in the St Andrews area to check their gardens, outbuilding and cars as Duncan may have entered to seek shelter and which can help us establish his current whereabouts.”