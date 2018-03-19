A child is receiving medical attention after being rescued from a car found in a river.

Dyfed-Powys Police say the car, a silver Mini was found in the River Teifi in Cardigan, West Wales on Monday afternoon.

The force received a call about the missing vehicle at 3.30pm and posted on its Twitter page that the Mini had been located at 5.11pm.

Following a call at 3.30pm we made enq. as to whereabouts of a silver mini, last seen in Cardigan near the old Scout Hall. During a search the vehicle was located in the River Teifi, Cardigan. A child has been removed from the vehicle and is receiving medical attention.” — HeddluDPPolice (@DyfedPowys) March 19, 2018

On Facebook, numerous posts claimed a silver Mini had been stolen from the town with a three-year-old girl in it.

In a tweet, Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Following a call at 3.30pm we made enq. as to whereabouts of a silver mini, last seen in Cardigan near the old Scout Hall.

“During a search the vehicle was located in the River Teifi, Cardigan.

Emergency services at the scene (@iglwy/PA)

“A child has been removed from the vehicle and is receiving medical attention.”

A spokesman for Milford Haven Coastguard said: “We have coastguard teams and a lifeboat assisting Dyfed-Powys Police with an incident on a river in Cardigan.”