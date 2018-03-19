A man has been charged with two counts of murder over the fatal double shooting of a mother and daughter in East Sussex, police said.

Craig Savage, 35, of no fixed abode, is charged with the murders of Michelle Savage, 32, and Heather Whitbread, 53, at their home in Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on Friday evening, Sussex Police said.

He is further charged with robbery over the theft of a .22 calibre rifle and ammunition from a 1066 Target Sports facility in St Leonards on the same day.

Savage has been remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court via videolink on Tuesday March 20.