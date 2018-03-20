The icy conditions brought by the “Mini Beast from the East” are set to cling on for one more day before Britain will see the return of spring.

Temperatures will hover at around 0 (32F) and 1C (33.8F) for most of the country from Monday night into Tuesday morning, with the mercury dipping as low as -8C (17.6F) in parts of western Scotland.

Although it will be a frost start for most of the UK, the biting wind we experienced over the weekend will ease off and skies will mostly be dry and bright across the country.

Brits can look forward to a much milder day as temperatures rise to between 7 (44.6F) and 8C (46.4) in the afternoon, reaching 9C (48.2) in the south east.

There will be more frost on Wednesday morning, the Met Office warned, but temperatures could reach double figures in some parts of the country.

Western Scotland and Northern Ireland should brace themselves for some wet weather, while England and Wales will mostly be dry and bright with one or two showers.

The warmer weather will continue in to Thursday, with most places expected to see rain by the end of the week.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Obviously things are improving – the worst conditions are out of the way in terms of snow although we’re looking at some chilly nights ahead.

“There will be some widespread frosts and temperatures could get down as low as -8C (17.6F) in north western parts of the UK over night.

“The winds are turning around in to a northerly cutting off that very cold air so things are becoming less cold and less windy.

“In the next couple of days most places are going to be quieter and it could become fairly mild by Wednesday.”

He continued: “Temperatures will be closer to where they should be for the time of year.”

The Met Office still has ice warnings in place for most of England and Wales as snowfall melts, potentially turning roads treacherous.