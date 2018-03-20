Detectives investigating the “brutal” stabbing of Liz Hurley’s nephew after a minor car crash have released CCTV of a hatchback they want to trace.

Miles Hurley, 21, and another man of the same age were both attacked with a knife in Wandsworth, south-west London on March 8.

They were driving along Wandsworth Road in a beige Fiat 500 when they were involved in a minor crash with a black hatchback.

A row broke out and led to a high speed chase, which ended in Ascalon Street when both groups got out of the cars and Mr Hurley and his friend were attacked.

CCTV issued of a car police wish to trace following incident which ended with two men being stabbed #Wandsworth – call 02032762603 with info.

His actress and model aunt spoke out about the “brutal attack” on her nephew, in which Miles Hurley lost more than four pints of blood, and has since pledged to help make the capital’s streets safer.

Writing on Instagram at the weekend she said: “We need to make our streets safer and I want to be part of the movement to achieve that. I hope you will join me.”

She added: “Thank you to all who sent such kind messages following the news that my nephew was viciously stabbed last week. His wound is shocking, he remains in great pain and he can hardly move, but he is slowly recovering.”

She had previously used Twitter to speak of her pride at her model nephew.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who saw either the beige Fiat 500 or black hatchback on Wandsworth Road and in the Patmore Estate at about 8.45pm on March 8 to contact them.

The driver of the suspects’ car was white or mixed race, aged in his early to mid-20s, 6ft, well-built and with a shaved head and stubble. He was wearing a navy blue tracksuit. His passengers were all young black men, police said.

Detective Constable Simon Monga said: “This was a violent and unnecessary attack. A minor traffic collision has resulted in two men being stabbed. It is only by sheer luck that their injuries are not more serious.

“If you have any information about the stabbing and the identity of the suspects, please call police without delay. It is vitally important that we trace these people.”

Anyone with information can contact Wandsworth CID on 0203 276 2603 or 101 quoting ref: 7495/8March.