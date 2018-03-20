Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen an organic lemon elderflower wedding cake which will incorporate the “bright flavours of spring”.

The couple have asked pastry chef and food writer Claire Ptak, owner of the small Violet Bakery in east London, to make the cake, which will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers.

Claire Ptak, owner of Violet Bakery (Victoria Jones/PA)

Rather than a traditional rich fruit cake, the bride and groom-to-be have opted for a lighter cake, which Kensington Palace said they were very much looking forward to sharing with guests at their reception.

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have asked Claire to create a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavours of spring. It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 20, 2018

American former actress Ms Markle, who used to run her own lifestyle

website thetig.com, previously interviewed Ms Ptak for her blog.

Kinda excited to announce this one!! Violet has been chosen to make the wedding cake for Prince… https://t.co/VsnkXwectK — claire ptak (@violetcakes) March 20, 2018

Ms Ptak said she was thrilled to be chosen to bake the royal wedding cake, saying she shared the couple’s values on “food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavour”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have opted for a lemon elderflower cake ( Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

California-raised Ms Ptak formerly worked as a pastry chef for chef and food activist Alice Waters at Chez Panisse in Berkeley, California.

On moving to London she worked at The Anchor and Hope, a gastro pub near Waterloo Station famed for food, and staged at St John and Moro restaurants.

She started her own business at a stall in Broadway Market, east London, cooking from home, before opening her organic bakery in 2010.

I’ve put together some of my favourite flavours for this time of year and tried to make them as colourful and… https://t.co/20s0MeHWqD — claire ptak (@violetcakes) March 18, 2018

“I can’t tell you how delighted I am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms Markle’s wedding cake,” the chef said.

“Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavour, makes this the most exciting event to be a part of.”

Ms Ptak is the author of the Violet Bakery Cookbook (Square Peg) and has also written for The Guardian.