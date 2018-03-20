The wreckage of a sunken military ship on which five brothers died in the Second World War has been discovered in the South Pacific.
The finding was confirmed by a spokeswoman for philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, who announced that wreckage from the USS Juneau was found on Saturday off the coast of the Solomon Islands.
The ship was hit by Japanese torpedoes in 1942, killing hundreds of men, including the five Sullivan brothers from Waterloo, Iowa.
Mr Allen has an expedition team that has reported finding the wreckage of other ships, including the aircraft carrier USS Lexington, also sunk during the Second World War.
The expedition team said in a statement it first identified the USS Juneau on Saturday using sonar technology and used a remotely operated underwater vehicle to verify the wreckage on Sunday.
Comments