A High Court judge is considering whether to halt a legal row centred on footballer Marouane Fellaini.

An investment company representing the 30-year-old Manchester United and Belgium midfielder is suing kit manufacturer New Balance.

Rosalina Investments says bosses at the sportswear firm breached an agreement to make payments if Fellaini wore New Balance boots.

Lawyers representing New Balance on Tuesday asked Mrs Justice May to halt litigation.

They say Rosalina’s claim had “no real prospect of success” and should be dismissed.

The judge is analysing rival arguments at a High Court hearing in London due to end on Wednesday.

Barrister Ian Mill QC, who led New Balance’s legal team, said there were no “reasonable grounds” for asserting that a contract had been concluded.

Lawyers representing Rosalina disagreed and said a trial was necessary.

Fellaini has not been at the hearing.