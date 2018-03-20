A sixth teenager has been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old after a fracas at a party, the Met Police have said.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, was allegedly part of a mob who chased down Lewis Blackman on February 18 following the gathering in Kensington.

The new defendant was arrested at 3.44pm at Heathrow Airport on Monday and taken to a west London police station.

He was charged with the murder of Mr Blackman and violent disorder in relation to the same incident.

Blackman from Camden, north London, was found at around 3.20am in Logan Place, in Earls Court, west London, by police officers who had been called to investigate the disturbance nearby.

He died at the scene from multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Five other teenagers – four aged 16 and one aged 17 – have previously been charged with the killing.

Two of the five face a further charge of violent disorder, while one faces an extra charge of possession of a bladed article.

The sixth defendant is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on Wednesday.