The police watchdog has launched an investigation after a 21-year-old was shot at 13 times by armed officers, leaving him fighting for his life.

The man remains in hospital in a critical condition after six officers opened fire at a property in Hackney in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A total of 13 shots were fired during the incident, the watchdog said, and a non-police issue firearm was recovered at the scene.

Local and armed officers attended an address in Mandeville Street, Clapton, after receiving reports of an armed robbery of a vehicle at 10.50pm.

Man injured in Hackney following discharge of police firearm https://t.co/rrjJBP2yrk pic.twitter.com/NCbLHXC18R — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 20, 2018

The Met Police said: “A police firearm was discharged and a man was injured. He has been taken by the London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital. No reports of any other persons injured.”

The victim was taken to Royal London Hospital for treatment.

Jonathan Green, regional director of the independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), said on Tuesday evening: “A young man is in hospital in a critical condition and my thoughts go to all those affected by this incident.

“Our investigators have been at the scene overnight and throughout today carefully overseeing the collection of forensic evidence and have attended post incident procedures where key witness accounts from officers were provided.

“We have also been provided with a large amount of body worn video footage some of which we have viewed and we will continue to do so over coming days to establish the sequence of events which culminated in this serious incident.

“We have been able to verify that six officers discharged their weapons a total of 13 times during the incident and can confirm that a non-police issue firearm was recovered from the scene.

“We will be conducting a robust independent investigation to find out the circumstances leading up to the firing of the weapons and the actions of officers immediately afterwards.”

The IOPC said they were contacted by the Met Police at 3.20am on Tuesday morning and that they had also met with the 21-year-old’s parents to explain their role.