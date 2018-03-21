The serial bombing suspect who terrified Texas’ capital city this month is dead, Austin’s police chief said.

Police chief Brian Manley said the suspect set off an explosive device in his vehicle as Swat team members were closing in.

He said one of the SWAT officers also shot at the vehicle.

He identified the suspect only as a 24-year-old white male. He said the suspect’s name will not be released until his next of kin are notified.

Austin has been targeted by four package bombings since March 2 that killed two people and wounded four others.

A fifth parcel bomb detonated at a FedEx distribution centre near San Antonio early Tuesday.