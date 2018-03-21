Theresa May has faced fresh demands to guarantee the safety of England football fans at the 2018 World Cup in Russia following the Salisbury poison attack.

Labour’s Sir David Crausby (Bolton North East) backed the decision to prevent members of the royal family and Government ministers from attending the showpiece event this summer, but questioned how “everyday” football fans will be protected.

The Prime Minister said police are examining what arrangements will be in place, with the Foreign Office “carefully monitoring” the situation and ensuring advice is available.

Relations between the UK and Russia have deteriorated further in the days since the March 4 nerve agent attack, which has left ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in a critical condition in hospital and injured a police officer who came to their aid.

Russian hooligans also clashed with England followers at Euro 2016 in France.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir David said: “What is being done to safeguard everyday football fans in what was, in my view, already a dangerous place to watch football – even before the incident in Salisbury?

“What advice will be given to travelling English supporters – many of whom have already bought their tickets – and is she confident that adequate cooperation between our police and the Russian police will protect English fans?”

Mrs May replied: “We want British football fans to be able to be safe when they’re enjoying watching the England team.

“We’re currently working with the police and the police are working very closely and looking at what arrangements will be in place to support the England football fans who do travel to Russia.”