TV presenter Ant McPartlin has been charged with drink-driving following his arrest on Sunday, and will appear in court next month.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “A man has been charged following a road traffic collision in Lower Richmond Road, SW14 that occurred on Sunday, 18 March.

“Anthony McPartlin, 42 (18.11.75) of Chiswick has been charged by postal requisition on Wednesday, 21 March with drink driving.

“He will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on 4 April.”

The TV star was pictured leaving his rented house in Chiswick with his manager and a driver on Wednesday afternoon.

His TV presenting partner Declan Donnelly will host their programme Saturday Night Takeaway without him, ITV has confirmed.

An ITV spokesman said on Wednesday: “We can confirm that Saturday Night Takeaway, presented by Declan Donnelly, will return to ITV on March 31, and the series finale will be taking place at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida a week later.”

Donnelly wrote in a statement on the duo’s official Twitter page: “Whilst I never thought I’d be in this position, after much discussion and careful consideration we’ve decided that the remaining two shows of this series of Saturday Night Takeaway will go ahead.”

“We made a promise to take hundreds of deserving winners to Florida to watch the series finale, and we will honour that.

“Everyone at ITV and the Takeaway team feels we owe it to the audience to complete the series.”

An ITV spokesman said on Monday they were “reviewing options” for the remaining two episodes of the series, which will now air as scheduled but without McPartlin.