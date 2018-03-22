Nationwide strikes in France are causing major disruption to trains, planes, schools and other public services as unions set up dozens of street protests across the country.

The secretary general of the CFDT union, Laurent Berger, said on RTL radio the strikes are a warning to President Emmanuel Macron’s government.

Public servants want better wages and are protesting against the planned loss of 120,000 jobs by 2022.

Employees of the national railway company SNCF reject a government plan aimed at adapting the company ahead of opening the service to competition.

According to airport authorities, 30% of flights to and from Paris have been cancelled.

SNCF said 40% of high-speed trains and half of regional trains are running.

The Paris Metro is running normally.