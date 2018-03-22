A teenage girl has become the fifth person to be charged in connection with the death of a 17-year-old who was found with multiple stab wounds.

Lyrico Steede, known to his friends as Rico, was left with serious injuries after an attack at 7.30pm on February 13.

He was chased from Hempshill Lane Recreation Ground to Stock Well in Bulwell, Nottinghamshire, where he was stabbed a number of times, Nottinghamshire Police said.

He died in hospital six days later.

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Kasharn Campbell, 19, of no fixed address, and two 17-year-old boys have also been charged with murder and are due to go on trial on October 2.

A 17-year-old girl has been charged with assisting an offender and is due to appear at Nottingham Youth Court on Tuesday April 3.

The force said inquiries are continuing and officers want to speak to anyone with information about the incident.