Slovakia’s president has appointed a new government to replace the one that resigned amid a political crisis triggered by the killings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee.

Former prime minister Robert Fico’s three-party coalition stepped down last week following large street protests sparked by the shooting deaths of reporter Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova.

Before he was killed, Mr Kuciak was reporting on alleged Italian mafia ties to associates of Mr Fico and corruption scandals linked to Mr Fico’s leftist Smer-Social Democracy party.

Slovakia’s President Andrej Kiska (Michal Svitok/AP)

President Andrej Kiska on Thursday swore in a Cabinet composed of the same three parties as previously, and led by Peter Pellegrini, formerly the deputy prime minister.

It is not clear if the move will reduce tensions.

Organisers of recent rallies across the country announced more protests for Friday.