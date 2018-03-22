Six people were killed and two were injured in an explosion in a chemical factory in the Czech Republic, officials have said.

Thursday’s blast occurred inside a plant located in the town of Kralupy nad Vltavou, north of the capital Prague.

Unipetrol, a Czech oil processor and plastics producer, said the blast took place inside one of the storage tank for fuels and additives in its refinery.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blast.

Police stand at the entrance of the chemical plant (Petr David Josek/AP)

Regional firefighters confirmed that six people were killed and that two injured people were sent to hospitals.

Spokesman Petr Svoboda said there was no danger of further explosions at the site.

Petr Holecek, the town’s mayor, told Czech public television a tank with an unspecified substance exploded.

Speaking from the site of the explosion, Mr Holecek also said he believed there was no danger to the town.

No dangerous substances have leaked out, according to police spokeswoman Marketa Jonova.