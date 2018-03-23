Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have begun a whirlwind visit to Northern Ireland which will see them visit the Titanic visitor attraction and have lunch in a Belfast pub.

The couple are on the latest leg of a tour of the UK that has already taken them to major centres like Edinburgh, Cardiff and Birmingham.

Meghan Markle receives flowers as she and Prince Harry arrive at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn (Brian Lawless/PA)

The US actress is being introduced to the people, culture and issues of the regions they visit and Ulster will provide Harry’s bride-to-be with a wealth of new experiences.

Harry and Ms Markle began their day at the former Maze paramilitary prison outside Lisburn where around 2,500 young people from both sides of the Irish border have gathered for a peace-building event.

The couple met Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable George Hamilton (Niall Carson/PA)

They were greeted by Londonderry students Amber Hamilton, from Foyle College, and Ryan McCallion, from St Joseph’s boys’ school, both 17, before meeting a number of dignitaries including Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable George Hamilton.

Ms Markle looked stylish in a cream coat and top with a green skirt.

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley introduces school children to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Niall Carson/PA)

The cross-community gathering at the Eikon Centre, which is built on the site of the old Maze prison, will see teenagers share their hopes and dreams of a peaceful and reconciled future on the island.