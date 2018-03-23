Demolition workers have torn down a clifftop home that was on the brink of falling into the sea after a storm caused significant erosion.

They used heavy machinery to flatten the property in Hemsby, Norfolk, with its metal jaws tearing into the home’s roof.

Four more chalets deemed at “imminent risk of falling on to the beach” will be demolished in the coming days.

A clifftop home on the brink of falling into the sea at Hemsby, Norfolk is demolished. pic.twitter.com/rBlDuIBeCW — Sam Russell (@SamRussellPA) March 23, 2018

Great Yarmouth Borough Council said eight more homes are at “very significant risk” of being lost as the sand continues to move.

Talks are continuing with insurers and the local authority about what will happen to them.

Carl Smith, deputy leader of the council, said any material that falls on to the beach will be removed “as soon as it is safe to do so”.

He warned people to stay away from the “dangerous” area.

Eight more homes are at ‘very significant risk’ of being lost (Sam Russell/ PA)

Thirteen homes at Hemsby were evacuated last weekend after high tides and strong winds eroded the sand dune on which they are built.

Owners of the five properties that are being demolished were informed earlier this week.