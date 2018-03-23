Independent retailers in Scotland are being urged to stop selling energy drinks to children.

The National Federation of Independent Retailers (NFRN) has unanimously agreed its members should be encouraged to refuse to sell energy drinks to those under 16.

Scottish president Rory O’Brien said: “Our members in Scotland pride themselves on retailing responsibly, so banning the sale of energy drinks to under-16s is a logical next step.”

Posters will be produced to display in stores and advise customers they will no longer sell caffeine-packed drinks to under-16s.

The voluntary ban came into effect at the end of its Inverness conference on Monday afternoon.

The NFRN’s Aberdeen branch executive motion said: “Conference supports the principle of a voluntary ban on sales of high energy drinks labelled as being ‘unsuitable for children’ to under 16s and recommends all members be made aware of the dangers of such products to young people.”

Jim Maitland, who proposed the move, said: “We hope that through the adoption of a voluntary ban by NFRN members in Scotland, the need for the introduction of yet another piece of legislation for small retailers to worry about will be avoided.

“As responsible retailers the NFRN should be leading the way in the independent sector by giving clear guidance to its members.”

Angus South MSP Graeme Dey has been encouraging retailers to adopt a voluntary ban and welcomed the news.