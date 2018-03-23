Police have launched a search for an elderly woman with dementia who has gone missing from a nursing home.

Janet Morris, 84, was last seen at the home in Bankhall Street, Cathcart, Glasgow, at about 12.30pm on Friday.

Officers said she has never gone missing before and they are concerned due to her illness.

Janet Morris was last seen on Friday afternoon (Police Scotland/PA)

Ms Morris is white, 5ft 5ins, of slight build and with short grey hair.

When last seen she was wearing a dark green jacket, dark trousers, red and white Michael Kors socks, black shoes and a navy beanie hat.

Inspector Gary Ritchie said: “Janet has never been missing before and although she is from the local area, due to her dementia she will not know where she is.

“Despite her age, she is sprightly when walking and likes to visit charity shops. She can chat away but won’t completely understand what’s being said.

“We have let the bus and taxi companies know she is missing and officers are checking CCTV. There are officers searching the local area as well as staff from the nursing home.

“If you see Janet, please give police at Cathcart police station a call on 101 quoting incident number 1857/23/03/18.

“We need to find her as soon as possible.”