A burglar was caught after his victim convinced him to pose for a picture at the scene of the crime.

Derek Mulvaney was jailed for four years at Canterbury Crown Court after being caught red-handed inside a house in Folkestone in February, Kent Police said.

The man came home at around 8.15pm and noticed his dog barking at a half-open door of an upstairs room. When he went to investigate, Mulvaney, 51, burst out of the room and tried to barge past him, a force spokeswoman said.

After a scuffle he was restrained and escorted downstairs by his victim. Mulvaney, of no fixed address, apologised and pleaded to leave. He agreed to a picture being taken of him in exchange for being allowed to escape empty-handed.

The photograph was handed to police, and he was arrested after being identified during a public appeal for information. He pleaded guilty to burglary.

PC Richard Glass praised the victim’s actions and said the investigation revealed Mulvaney had a long history of burglary elsewhere in the country.