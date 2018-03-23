Miley Cyrus and Kim Kardashian West have called for an end to gun violence as they joined protesters in the student-led March For Our Lives.

Kardashian West was joined by husband Kanye and daughter North in Washington DC for the rally which is urging Congress to ban assault-style, high-capacity rifles which have been used with deadly efficiency in recent mass shootings.

Cyrus – who is due to perform at the Washington DC rally – shared photos of her and her family on social media as she vowed: “I won’t ever give up & neither will the millions that march with us today! #EndGunViolence.”

Surrounded by heroines! Lucky to be here at this moment in history with the ones I love! #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/xVF4sDVofh — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 24, 2018

Demi Lovato, Amy Schumer, Ariana Grande and Olivia Wilde are a number of other stars joining the anticipated one million people protesting across the US.

The main rally organised by pupils in the wake of the Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is taking place in the US capital, although sibling marches are taking place across the US and world.

These lyrics mean more to me now than ever. I won’t ever give up & neither will the millions that march with us today! #EndGunViolence pic.twitter.com/P4fEaImwBI — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 24, 2018

Kardashian West wrote on Twitter: “So ready to March today! Landed in DC w North & Kanye.

So ready to March today! Landed in DC w North & Kanye. We stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence & students who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at #MarchForOurLives around the country @AMarch4OurLives @Everytown — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2018

“We stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence & students who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at #MarchForOurLives around the country.”

On Friday, Taylor Swift lent her support to the movement in a rare political statement from the US pop star while George Clooney wrote a letter to the Parkland school students.

Swift wrote on Instagram: “No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub.

“Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship.”

“I’ve made a donation to show my support for the students, for the March For Our Lives campaign, for everyone affected by these tragedies, and to support gun reform.

“I’m so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again,” she added.