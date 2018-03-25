A 15-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the A63 in Hull, police have said.

Humberside Police officers were called to the eastbound carriageway, on an overhead section close to Brighton Street and St Andrew’s

Quay, at around 7.30pm on Saturday.

It was understood that the boy was one of a number of young people who were walking across the road, but none of the others have

yet come forward, the force said.

Investigators want to speak to any of the group or any witnesses who saw them, or a grey Toyota Auris in the area.

A police spokesman said: “The boy’s family – who have asked that he is not named – are being supported by our officers and our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.