A cinema in Southampton has screened a special showing of Wes Anderson’s new film Isle Of Dogs where owners could bring along their own pets to enjoy the show.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Harbour Lights Picturehouse invited film fans to bring along their four-legged friends for the event.

We had the best time helping all the dogs get comfortable this morning! #dogfriendly #isleofdogs be sure to share your pictures and thoughts! pic.twitter.com/kTcbP7hkSn — Harbour Lights (@HarbourLightsPH) March 25, 2018

Dog-friendly cinema screenings have already had success in London, Swansea and Glasgow.

Liz Willcox, general manager for Harbour Lights Picturehouse, said: “The screenings have been really popular in our branches around the country, with no major issues of dog behaviour, so we’re hoping for the same reaction here.

“This is our first dog-friendly screening here in Southampton, but if it’s a success we are hoping we can run more in the future.”