President Donald Trump has said that many lawyers and top law firms want to represent him in the Russia case following a shake-up of his legal team.
Attorney John Dowd is leaving President Trump’s legal team. He has been key to moulding the president’s legal defence in the special counsel’s Russia’s investigation.
President Trump said on Twitter on that he is “happy with my existing team”.
He noted that “many lawyers and top law firms want to represent me in the Russia case”.
President Trump’s attorneys, including Mr Dowd, have been negotiating with special counsel Robert Mueller over the scope and terms of an interview.
Mr Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and whether there was any collusion with the Trump campaign.
President Trump once again on Sunday insisted there was “no collusion”.
