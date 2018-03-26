The Prince of Wales will be guest of honour at a special community event to mark the Lake District receiving World Heritage Site status.

The region joined sites including the Taj Mahal, the Grand Canyon and Stonehenge on the prestigious list last summer.

A Unesco committee in Krakow, Poland, backed the national park in Cumbria – home to England’s highest mountain, Scafell Pike – which was among 33 nominations all over the world.

Charles will unveil the official Unesco plaque on Monday in a ceremony at Crow Park, in Keswick, which overlooks Derwent Water.

The award bid was led by Lord Clark of Windermere, chairman of the Lake District National Park Partnership, who has urged people to attend the “once in a lifetime event”.

He said: “This plaque will give local people and visitors a place to come and appreciate not just the spectacular landscape but also the rich, cultural history of the Lake District as a World Heritage Site.”

Lake District National Park chief executive Richard Leafe added: “Since last summer we have seen some great examples of organisations, businesses and communities using World Heritage status to flourish and prosper.

“From inspirational cultural events to welcoming first-time visitors to the park, this global recognition has encouraged new opportunities while continuing to be a much loved national park for everyone to enjoy.”

Following the ceremony, Charles will attend a reception at the nearby Theatre By The Lake where a selection of musical performances will be staged.

Throughout the day, the Prince will carry other other engagements in Cumbria including visits to Langwathby railway station in Penrith, the

National Centre for the Uplands at Newton Rigg College and a Kendal paper manufacturer which recycles takeaway coffee cups.