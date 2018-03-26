Israeli police are questioning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of an investigation into a corruption case involving the country’s telecom giant.

Police were seen arriving at Netanyahu’s home on Monday.

Media reports said Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, and son Yair were also being questioned at another location.

There were protests against government corruption as Israeli policemen arrived at the home of Benjamin Netanyahu (Oded Balilty/AP)

Two Netanyahu confidants have been arrested on suspicion of promoting regulation worth hundreds of millions of pounds to the Bezeq telecom company.

In return, Bezeq’s news site, Walla, allegedly provided positive Netanyahu coverage.

It is the second time that Netanyahu, who held the communications portfolio until last year, has been questioned over the affair.

Police declined to comment.

Police have recommended indicting Netanyahu on corruption charges in two other cases.

Netanyahu has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the accusations as a media witch hunt.