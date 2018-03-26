More jobs have been lost following the collapse of engineering giant Carillion, taking the total to over 1,700.

The Official Receiver said another 123 employees of the firm will leave the business later this week.

It was also announced that a further 481 jobs have been saved, with workers transferring to new suppliers who have picked up contracts that Carillion had been delivering.

More than 9,000 employees have now been found ongoing employment.

A spokesman for the Official Receiver said: “Discussions with potential purchasers continue. I am continuing to engage with staff, elected employee representatives and unions to keep them informed as these arrangements are confirmed.”

A total of 9,073 jobs have been saved and 1,705 jobs have been made redundant since Carillion went into liquidation.

More than 6,400 employees have been retained to enable Carillion to deliver the remaining services it is providing for public and private sector customers until decisions are taken to transfer or end these contracts.