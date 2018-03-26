A 28-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder after an inquiry into a fatal stabbing at a betting shop.

Mustafa Hassan, 35, was detained under the Mental Health Act shortly after the death of Khalid Yousef on January 4 this year.

Mr Yousef, aged 28 from Handsworth, was pronounced dead at the scene after officers were called to a branch of Paddy Power on Rookery Road, Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said said Hassan, of Stratford Road, Sparkbrook, has now been charged with murder and appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at the same court on May 14.