The Duke of Cambridge has appointed an official who is part of Brexit Secretary David Davis’s negotiating team to become his new private secretary.

Simon Case is one of the UK’s lead officials trying to solve the border issue between the Republic and Northern Ireland in talks with Brussels.

He is Director General Northern Ireland and Ireland in the Department for Exiting the EU but in July will take over from Miguel Head when he leaves his post after 10 years service.

Miguel Head is stepping down after ten years (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mr Head was first appointed as the duke and Prince Harry’s press secretary and for the past six years has been William’s most senor aide.

He has been part of William’s household during a pivotal time in his life as he moved from a trainee RAF pilot who was then dating girlfriend Kate Middleton to a full-time royal, married with a third child due to be born, who is taking on higher profile duties – like his forthcoming trip to Israel, Jordan and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

A spokesman for the duke said: “His Royal Highness feels incredibly lucky to have benefited from Miguel’s advice and support over the last decade.

“He has been an outstanding press secretary and private secretary and has been central to the decisions that have guided the establishment of the Duke’s office.

“He has also been a valued advisor during an important period in His Royal Highness’s life. He wishes Miguel all the very best for the future.”

Mr Case became Director General Northern Ireland and Ireland in January and was previously Director-General at the UK Permanent Representation to the EU for the UK-EU Partnership.

The career civil servant, who is leaving Whitehall to take up his new post, also served as Principal Private Secretary to David Cameron when he was prime minister and his successor Theresa May during 2015-17.