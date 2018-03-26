The body of a hillwalker who went missing with his brother in the Highlands has been recovered.

Neil and Alan Gibson failed to return from a planned walk in the Achnashellach area of Strathcarron on Thursday, February 8.

The body of Alan, 56, was recovered from the Beinn Liath Mhor area on Saturday, February 10 following extensive searches and later the remains of their black Pointer dog, Archie.

Another body was recovered on Sunday and has now been confirmed as that of 63-year-old Neil.

Sergeant Graham Cameron said: “I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere thanks to all the volunteers and partner search agencies that made tireless efforts to find Neil, Alan and Archie.

“As always, they persevered and worked incredibly hard to battle some difficult and dangerous conditions in the hope of giving their family and friends some closure.”

Alan Gibson had been walking with his brother in Strathcarron (Police Scotland/PA)

He added: “My thoughts remain with Neil and Alan’s family today, who have shown such strength and bravery when faced with such a tragedy.”

Extensive searches had been ongoing involving members of Torridon Mountain Rescue Team, Kintail MRT, Glenelg MRT, RAF Mountain Rescue Team, SARDA dogs and a Coastguard helicopter.