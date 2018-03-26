Georgia Toffolo is queen of the jungle so it is appropriate that she was chosen to unveil a royal feature at Madame Tussauds in London in a year where the nation’s first family will celebrate some notable landmarks.

The I’m A Celebrity winner took up a position among the waxwork figures of senior royals on a representation of the Buckingham Palace balcony.

With royal babies on the way and Prince Harry’s upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle, whose likeness is being worked on by sculptors at the London attraction, the interest in the royal family shows no sign of abating soon.