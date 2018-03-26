A Serbian official arrested during protests in northern Kosovo has been released and expelled from the country.
Marko Djuric, Serbia’s chief negotiator in EU-mediated talks with Kosovo, was arrested after he illegally entered the country.
Kosovan President Hashim Thaci said police accompanied Mr Djuric to the border crossing between Kosovo and Serbia.
He called for calm, saying: “This case should not violate the communication between Kosovo and Serbia … the efforts for normalisation, for good inter-neighbourly ties and reconciliation between Kosovo and Serbia.”
