A Serbian official arrested during protests in northern Kosovo has been released and expelled from the country.

Marko Djuric, Serbia’s chief negotiator in EU-mediated talks with Kosovo, was arrested after he illegally entered the country.

Kosovan police in Mitrovica (Bojan Slavkovic/AP)

Kosovan President Hashim Thaci said police accompanied Mr Djuric to the border crossing between Kosovo and Serbia.

He called for calm, saying: “This case should not violate the communication between Kosovo and Serbia … the efforts for normalisation, for good inter-neighbourly ties and reconciliation between Kosovo and Serbia.”