Police searching for a student missing for almost a fortnight are appealing for information about a man seen standing in water on the night he disappeared.

Duncan Sim, 19, has been missing since March 14 when he was last seen outside Madras rugby club in St Andrews, Fife, at about 11.15pm.

He failed to return to his accommodation and has not been seen since.

Police said a man, described as around 6ft tall and with dark hair, was reported to have been seen standing in the water near Kinkell Braes, in the East Sands area, at around 3am on Thursday March 15.

Officers are now exploring whether the sighting is linked to Mr Sim’s disappearance.

Chief Inspector Steven Hamilton, the local area commander for north-east Fife, said: “We’re working to establish if this sighting may be connected to Duncan’s disappearance and are asking for the public’s help as part of this.

“Our inquiries to date do not support Duncan having travelled to the East Sands area, however, we are committed to pursuing all possible lines of inquiry in order to trace him.

“I would urge anyone who may have been in the East Sands area around 3am on Thursday March 15 and fits this description, or who saw anyone matching this description, to come forward as soon as possible.”

Mr Sim is white, 6ft and of medium build.

He has brown hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing a grey suit jacket, white shirt and a blue and white tie.

Mr Hamilton went on: “It has now been almost two weeks since Duncan was last seen and extensive enquiries have been undertaken throughout St Andrews to establish his whereabouts.

“This has included analysing CCTV footage and speaking to over 200 people to gather information.

“Again, I would appeal to the public in the St Andrews area to think back to the late hours of Wednesday March 14 and early hours of Thursday March 15 and contact us if they may have seen Duncan, or a man matching his description.”