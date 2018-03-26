Three teenagers have been arrested over the killing of a 21-year-old man who was stabbed at an east London shopping centre.

Beniamin Pieknyi, 21, from Milton Keynes, died at the Stratford Centre on March 21 from multiple knife injuries.

Three men, two aged 18 and one 19, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in police custody.

Vladyslav Yakymchuck, 22, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Saturday and has been charged with murder.

He has also been charged with three counts of robbery, one count of theft and one count of possession of a bladed article.

Scotland Yard said he had been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Thames Magistrates’ Court on a future date.