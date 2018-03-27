A charity that provides school meals to impoverished children around the world is now helping more than 1.25 million youngsters following an expansion of its programme.

Mary’s Meals said the first few months of this year have seen it reach an additional 20,822 vulnerable children in Zambia and Ethiopia.

It means the Scottish-based charity is now providing 1,257,278 of the world’s poorest children with a nutritious daily school meal, bosses said.

Mary’s Meals began by feeding 200 children in Malawi in 2002, but it has grown to provide meals to children in 15 countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean every school day.

The charity’s founder and chief executive Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow said: “This beautiful work of ours is only possible thanks to the love and dedication of our supporters and volunteers around the world who give their time, money, skills and prayer to help children find hope in the classroom.

“With 61 million children still out of school and many more too hungry to concentrate on their lessons, our work is only just beginning.

“We are determined to keep our promise of a nutritious daily meal in a place of education to those children already benefitting from our school feeding programme, while – as funds allow – reaching out to the next hungry child waiting for Mary’s Meals.”