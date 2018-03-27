Rail services on some of the country’s busiest routes were disrupted by a signal failure on Tuesday, causing travel chaos for tens of thousands of passengers.

South Western Railway (SWR) services to and from London Waterloo, the country’s busiest station, were cancelled or delayed.

The disruption, caused by problems at Wimbledon, were set to last all morning.

**UPDATE** 27/03 Due to a points failure at Wimbledon, services to and out of Waterloo are disrupted. SWR tickets are accepted on GWR, Southern, TfL bus and London tube services via reasonable routes.https://t.co/gWxn1cw1lb — SWR Help (@SW_Help) March 27, 2018

The problem led to chaotic scenes at railway stations, with passengers packed onto platforms waiting for information.

The chaos came ahead of four days of industrial action on SWR over Easter by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union in a dispute over the role of guards.

Meanwhile, Great Western Railway apologised for disruption which it said was due to a “failed freight service”.

Southern Rail said that while all lines to and from Brighton have reopened, delays and short notice cancellations are expected to continue until 11am.

Network Rail said the problems with trains to and from Brighton was due to a trespasser on the line.

Major disruption at #Brighton is now expected to continue until 14:00. More details can be found by following this link: https://t.co/aThqT1HNGF — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) March 27, 2018

National Rail said there will be major disruption at Brighton until about 2pm.

Even though trains are able to run to and from the station, there could be delays of up to 60 minutes due to trains and crew being out of position.

National Rail have “strongly advised” people to travel later this morning if possible.