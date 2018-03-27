Three teenagers have been charged after a man was attacked on a tram platform.

The three 15-year-old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested after police released footage of the assault, in which a 49-year-old victim was repeatedly kicked and stamped on at the Metrolink station in Chadderton, Greater Manchester.

Two of the boys have been charged with attempted murder, section 18 assault and attempted section 18 assault.

The third has been charged with section 18 assault and attempted section 18 assault.

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with an attempted murder in #Chadderton https://t.co/TxrSJtDnEv — G M Police (@gmpolice) March 27, 2018

They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The victim was targeted as he stepped off the tram at the Freehold stop at about 9.35pm on Thursday March 8.

The driver of a tram travelling in the opposite direction saw the attack and stopped to intervene, along with passengers.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A fourth 15-year-old boy, who was arrested on Monday, remains in custody being questioned by officers.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 8267 quoting reference number 2239 of 08/03/18 or the independent charity Crime stoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.