Firefighters say everyone has been accounted for after a blaze broke out on the eighth floor of a residential tower block in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said a man, woman and child were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation following the fire in the block in Poplar Way, Bramley.

A spokesman said six fire engines were initially sent to the scene after a call was received at 10.29am on Tuesday but this has now been scaled back.

We have now scaled down to 2 fire engines at the incident in #Bramley @WYFRSFireInvest are working to investigate the cause 🔎 pic.twitter.com/HvvYwYRVvH — West Yorkshire Fire (@WYFRS) March 27, 2018

He said: “A man, woman and child managed to get themselves out of the building and have been taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

“The incident is now being scaled back … and crews continue to damp down. All persons are now accounted for.”

Smoke from the fire was visible across large parts of Leeds on Tuesday morning and witnesses said flames could be seen coming out of the window of the flat involved.

Fire service incident commander Richard Gomersal told BBC Look North that all residents were evacuated from above the eighth floor but those living below were told to stay in their homes.

He said: “Every floor above the eighth floor we evacuated – we made a systematic search, made sure everything was safe.

“Below the fire, we actually had a stay-put policy in place and made sure the message got out to people to stay in place. Everything was safe for the rest of the occupants.”

Leeds West Labour MP Rachel Reeves thanked the emergency services for their swift response (UK Parliament/PA)

Leeds West Labour MP Rachel Reeves said in a statement: “My thoughts go out to residents in Poplar Court after the very worrying fire reported earlier this morning.

“I would like to thank the emergency services for their swift response in tackling the blaze and for ensuring the safety of local people living in the high-rise blocks and surrounding houses in Bramley.

“Whilst a full investigation into the circumstances of this fire must be carried out, I want to assure local residents that I am doing everything in my power to support them after this incident, and that I will continue to fight for improved fire safety in all high-rises.