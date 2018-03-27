A woman is critically ill in hospital after being struck by falling debris from a building site crane in east London.

Pedestrians on Burdett Road, Tower Hamlets, caught the aftermath of the accident on video, shortly after the woman was hit with what appeared to be a pallet of bricks while walking next to the construction site for a new housing development.

Mile End building collapse on Burdett road … pic.twitter.com/Dtrgf9bULD — Rohan Khan (@fourthkhan) March 27, 2018

Officers attended the scene at 9.38am on Tuesday, where bystanders were helping the woman who had been spotted lying in a pile of rubble and broken wood.

The London Ambulance Service later took the woman to an east London hospital where she remains in a critical condition, Metropolitan Police said.

A man was also treated for shock and forensic investigators remain at the scene.

A Health and Safety Executive spokesman said: “Inspectors have attended the site and are making ongoing enquiries in conjunction with the Metropolitan Police to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

“As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further at this time.”