A 50-year-old found dead in south London is believed to be the capital’s latest stabbing victim.

Police officers forced their way into a residential property on Tooting High Street at 3.12pm on Monday, following concerns for the welfare of a resident.

The victim, who had apparently been stabbed, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force has launched a murder investigation, and a post-mortem examination will take place on Wednesday.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call police on 020 8721 4054 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.