Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been admitted to a Jerusalem hospital with a high temperature and a cough.
A statement from the Israeli government quoted his personal physician as saying he would undergo tests.
The Ynet news website said Mr Netanyahu, 68, suffered a throat infection two weeks ago. It said he would spend the night at the hospital under observation.
Mr Netanyahu has been battling a slew of corruption allegations in recent months, and police have recommended he be indicted on charges related to two cases. He has denied any wrongdoing.
Comments
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?