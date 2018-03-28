Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to visit Bath to attend the UK team trials for the Invictus Games.

The prince and the American former actress will meet the sporting hopefuls at the University of Bath sports training village on Friday April 6.

The pair, who are touring the UK ahead of their May 19 wedding, will watch competitors as they try out on the athletics track and field before chatting to those taking part in the indoor sitting volleyball trials.

Prince Harry, Patron of @WeAreInvictus, and Ms. Meghan Markle will attend the UK team trials for @InvictusSydney at the University of Bath Sports Training Village on 6th April. pic.twitter.com/UH1e3pMT6h — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 28, 2018

Harry is patron of the Invictus Games Foundation and set up the sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women in 2014.

The Invictus Games is being staged in Sydney, Australia, this year, with Harry and Ms Markle expected to head Down Under to attend the competition, which runs from October 20-27.

It was at the Invictus Games in Toronto last September that Harry and the Suits star made their first official public appearance together, watching the wheelchair tennis.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watching wheelchair tennis at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada (Danny Lawson/PA)

The UK team trials are being run by Help for Heroes, with support from the Ministry of Defence, The Royal British Legion and the Endeavour Fund, and will be hosted at the University of Bath over four days.

More than 400 military personnel and veterans are competing for one of the 72 places available on the UK team.