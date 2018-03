The 12th sculpture to adorn the Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square has been unveiled as a recreation of a protective deity destroyed by Islamic State in Iraq.

Over the years, the artworks have ranged from a blue cockerel to living, breathing people given their hour of fame – how many of these do you recall?

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (left) with artist David Shrigley at the unveiling of Really Good in 2016 (Philip Toscano/PA)

The Gift Horse by Hans Haacke appeared in 2015 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

German artist Katharina Fritsch unveils Hahn/Cock (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Powerless Structures Fig 101 – a sculpture of a 4.1m-high golden bronze boy astride a rocking horse – appeared in 2012 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Yinka Shonibare unveiled Nelson’s Ship In A Bottle in 2010 (Ian Nicholson/PA)

A memorial statue of Battle of Britain hero Sir Keith Park featured on the fourth plinth in 2009 (Zak Hussein/PA)

In 2009, Steve Pratt was one of a number of people to stand on the fourth plinth for an hour as part of the One and Other art installation (John Stillwell/PA)

Thomas Schutte’s Model for a Hotel 2007 has also occupied the central London spot (Johnny Green/PA)

Marc Quinn’s sculpture of disabled Alison Lapper, called Alison Lapper Pregnant, took the spotlight 13 years ago (John Stillwell/PA)

‘Regardless of History’ by Bill Woodrow took two years to complete before going on display in 2000 (Sean Dempsey/PA)