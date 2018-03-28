A Nigerian police officer accused of lying about his nationality when he joined the service will stand trial for fraud.

Oluwaseyi Alao allegedly said he was a British citizen on his application to the Metropolitan Police in 2013.

The 34-year-old served with the force for two years before his alleged deceit was discovered.

Alao appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday charged with fraud.

After confirming his details, he was asked by the court clerk what his nationality is, to which he replied: “I’m Nigerian.”

He pleaded not guilty to the single charge he faces and is due to stand trial in July.