Three fox cubs are being cared for after they were found under rubble at a building site.

The cubs were aged three to four weeks when they were found by a site worker in Edinburgh mid-March.

They are now being cared for at the Scottish SPCA’s Wildlife Rescue Centre where staff have named them Ethan, Frank and Bourne.

They are the first fox cubs to be rescued by the charity this year.

The charity will care for them until they are fully fit, able to feed themselves and healthy enough to be released.

The rescue comes as the Scottish SPCA launches its #FoxFiles campaign, urging people to contact them if they see an injured or orphaned fox cub before approaching or moving it themselves.

Centre Manager Colin Seddon said: “Although these cubs needed our help, we would advise people living in more rural locations to leave cubs alone and check on them after a couple of hours as their mother may return for them.

“Vixens will often move their cubs from one earth to another and if they are disturbed they’ll leave the cubs and come back for them later.

“Often, vixens will not live in the same earth as her cubs and will only return at night to feed them.

“If anyone thinks a cub is injured, ill or has been orphaned and needs our help they should call our animal helpline on 03000 999 999 for advice.”