EasyJet has opened its 30th European base in an area of France where it has been flying to for more than a decade.

Three Airbus A320 aircraft will be based in Bordeaux, the company’s sixth base in France.

The move means 400,000 extra seats will be available this summer, creating hundreds of jobs.

The airline’s chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “My priority is to help easyJet to continue to go from strength to strength and our expansion in France, our largest European market where one quarter of all easyJet passengers start or finish their journey, supported by today’s new base, entirely supports this aim.

“EasyJet has been operating to and from Bordeaux for twelve years now. From one route in 2006 we have now become the airline that offers more domestic and international connections than anyone else at this airport, with a market share of nearly 30% and many destinations previously unserved.”

The first easyJet flight to Bordeaux was from Luton in 2006.