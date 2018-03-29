Easter “could be deadly” for some people with asthma, a charity has warned.

Asthma UK said traditional Easter habits – including Easter eggs or egg hunts – could leave some people at risk of a potentially deadly asthma attack.

Over the Bank Holiday weekend around 750 people with the condition will need to be admitted to hospitals across England, Scotland and Wales due to the severity of their symptoms, according to estimates from the charity.

Asthma patients with allergies to wheat, eggs, nuts and dairy products may find that eating Easter eggs or hot cross buns could trigger their asthma symptoms, the charity said.

It might still feel like the middle of winter, but #pollen season is well underway!Get our top tips for managing #hayfever and #asthma here: https://t.co/4nuxyvMUyT #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/nsFkvIVmCU — Asthma UK (@asthmauk) March 27, 2018

Meanwhile outdoor Easter egg hunts could also trigger asthma attacks in people who are sensitive to pollen, it added.

Dr Andy Whittamore, clinical lead at Asthma UK, said: “Lots of people love getting involved in traditional Easter activities, chomping on chocolate eggs and racing around their garden or local park on an Easter egg hunt, but Easter could be deadly for some people with asthma.

“But if people take precautions, making sure they take their brown preventer inhaler and having their blue reliever inhaler with them, they can still enjoy Easter.”

Asthma sufferer Lynn Kendall, 61, a psychologist from Coventry, has been admitted to hospital 10 times during the Easter period because of her symptoms.

“Most people love Easter, but for me it’s a nightmare because of my asthma,” she said.

“I’ve been in hospital 10 times because tree pollen, which I have a severe allergy to, comes out around Easter time and then triggers an asthma attack.

“My advice to people with asthma is to identify your triggers and take your asthma meds so you can enjoy Easter.”